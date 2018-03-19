South Korean prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for ex-president Lee Myung-bak over allegations of bribery, embezzlement and other charges, officials said on Monday.

Lee, a conservative who governed from 2008 to 2013, is the latest South Korean leader to be entangled in scandals or other problems after leaving office.

Lee's conservative successor, Park Geun-hye, was removed from office and jailed last year in a separate corruption scandal. Prosecutors last month demanded a 30-year prison term for Park, the country's first female president.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said it has asked a court to approve Lee's arrest.

South Korean media say Seoul Central District Court will likely decide whether to issue an arrest warrant by Wednesday night at the earliest.

Political revenge