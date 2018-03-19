He is a stocky man of medium height. His piercing blue eyes occasionally exude a sparkle of brilliance from behind the visor of a ball cap meant to hide his face. He uses an alias, calling himself ‘’Abu Ahmad.’’ And he says he is a hunted man.

“I do not want to reveal my face for security reasons, to protect myself from Syrian regime intelligence, Iranian intelligence, and all other intelligence agencies of the world,” said Abu Ahmed.

Abu Ahmed, the man with so many enemies, is one of the most prolific gunsmiths in opposition-held Azaz, a tiny city in northwestern Syria. He met us at one of the dozens of gun repair shops that have sprung up there.

“This workshop was started because of the atrocities committed by Bashar al Assad. We created it to defend ourselves against Bashar and his forces,” said Abu Ahmed.

Prior to repairing war machines, Abu Ahmed said he used to work at a textile factory near Aleppo, operating machinery and making moulds. As the country slipped into civil war, battering its economy, the factory shut down.

It is difficult to say how many weapons are currently being used inside Syria. But estimates run in the tens of millions, a majority since the conflict began seven years ago.

“There are an estimated 100,000 registered weapons in the hands of the opposition Free Syrian Army in northern Syria,’’ said Hisham Dalbarra, the military police chief of the opposition-led national army in control of Azaz.

Dalbarra said his forces were trying hard to crack down on unregistered weapons, usually smuggled in from regime-held areas, “but it had been difficult to keep track of the weapons out there.”

The weapons in Syria have come from places as far as Libya. In 2013, Qatar had reportedly transported Libyan Colonel Gaddafi’s weapons stash to the opposition fighters that it was supporting in Syria.

The weapons cache included rifles, machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades, small arms ammunition and mortar rounds.

But weapons from Libya, other reports suggested, accounted for only a fraction of the total light weapons that have ended up in Syria since 2011. Russian arms and ammunition to the regime are by far the highest by any source, matched only by Iran, worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

After years of wear and tear, weapons used in the conflict end up in gun repair shops like the one where we met Abu Ahmed in Azaz.

Some were given to FSA units by the United States. Others are Russian made and supplied, used by the regime and smuggled to opposition-held areas, including this city of nearly 50,000 people.