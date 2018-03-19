WORLD
4 MIN READ
Facebook's Zuckerberg comes under fire from UK, US lawmakers
The social media giant faces heat after it emerged that personal information of millions of Facebook members might have been used without their consent.
Facebook's Zuckerberg comes under fire from UK, US lawmakers
Mark Zuckerberg is being asked to explain how personal information of millions of Facebook users landed in the hands of a data firm linked to President Donald Trump's election campaign. / AP
By Staff Reporter
March 19, 2018

Lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic criticised Facebook and its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, after reports surfaced that another company, Cambridge Analytica, improperly harvested information from 50 million Facebook users.

A British lawmaker accused Facebook on Sunday of misleading officials by downplaying the risk of users' data being shared without their consent.

Conservative legislator Damian Collins, who heads the British Parliament's media committee, said he would ask Zuckerberg or another Facebook executive to appear before his panel, which is investigating disinformation and "fake news."

Collins said Facebook has "consistently understated" the risk of data leaks and gave misleading answers to the committee.

"Someone has to take responsibility for this," he said. "It's time for Mark Zuckerberg to stop hiding behind his Facebook page."

Collins also accused the head of the UK-based data firm Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, of lying. 

Nix told the committee last month that his firm had not received data from a researcher accused of obtaining millions of Facebook users' personal information.

In Washington, Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, said on Twitter that Zuckerberg "needs to testify before Senate Judiciary."

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, echoed Klobuchar's complaint.

RECOMMENDED

"This is more evidence that the online political advertising market is essentially the Wild West," he said. "It's clear that, left unregulated, this market will continue to be prone to deception and lacking in transparency."

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Twitter that "Massachusetts residents deserve answers" and announced that her office will investigate.

The officials reacted to reports in The New York Times and The Guardian of London that Cambridge Analytica, which is best known for working on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, had improperly obtained Facebook user data and retained it after claiming it had deleted the information.

Former Cambridge Analytica employee Chris Wylie said the company obtained information from 50 million Facebook users, using it to build psychological profiles so voters could be targeted with ads and stories.

Wylie told Britain's Channel 4 news that the company was able to amass a huge database very quickly from an app developed by an academic that vacuumed up data from Facebook users who agreed to fill out a survey, as well as their friends and contacts — a process of which most were unaware.

"Imagine I go and ask you: I say, 'Hey, if I give you a dollar, two dollars, could you fill up this survey for me, just do it on this app', and you say, 'Fine,'" he said.

"I don't just capture what your responses are, I capture all of the information about you from Facebook. But also this app then crawls through your social network and captures all of that data also."

Wylie said that allowed the company to get roughly "50 million plus" Facebook records in several months and he criticised Facebook for facilitating the process.

"Why Facebook didn't make more inquiries when they started seeing that, you know, tens of millions of records were being pulled this way, I don't know," he said.

Collins said he would summon Nix to reappear before the Parliament committee.

"It seems clear that he has deliberately misled the committee and Parliament by giving false statements," Collins said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia