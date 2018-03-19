Without a doubt, these have been the most excruciatingly painful four days of my life ...

But this means we’ve finally made it across the Drake Passage! It took us a little bit more than planned, but we finally made it. And what a journey it was.

What started out as a pleasant and calm journey through the protected inland waters of Tierra del Fuego quickly changed as we rounded Cape Horn. From there, Poseidon showed his angry face, as if to say: if you’re going to brag about crossing the Drake Passage, you’re going to have to earn it. Six- to seven-metre swells and sustained winds blowing in excess of 85 knots (equivalent to a Category 2 Hurricane) is what we had to endure for the better part of four days.

There were times when I honestly thought it would not end. One thing is for sure, violent rocking is a force to be reckoned with … And not just from side to side. Oftentimes it was in all directions. I think the closest comparison I can come up with is feeling like an ingredient tossed around in a chef’s pan. Then, there’s the constant bang of the waves smashing into the metal hull of our ship, and the eerie creaky sounds coming from our wooden bunk beds.