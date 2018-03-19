Turkey's military operations in Syria will continue further east until several towns stretching hundreds of kilometres towards the Iraqi border have been cleared of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking at the Bestepe Culture and Congress Center in the presidential complex in capital Ankara a day after the Turkish military and Free Syrian Army cleared the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin, Erdogan said Turkey would also clear the other YPG-held regions.

"We have eliminated most of the terror corridor in the region. Now we will continue this process until we entirely eliminate this corridor, including Manbij, Qamislo, Ayn al Arab and Rasulayn," he said.

Manbij, the next main YPG-held town east of Afrin is a particular flashpoint as there is a US military presence there.

TRT World 's Ahmed al Burai explains how that move might be seen by the United States.

Military operation in Iraq

Erdogan also hinted at another operation against the PKK in the Iraqi city of Sinjar if Baghdad does not clear the region of them.

“We can suddenly come over one night in Iraq's Sinjar and eliminate PKK terrorists there,” the president said.

In mid-2014, the PKK managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar on the pretext that it was “protecting” the local Ezidi community from the Daesh.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is responsible for over 40,000 deaths, and has carried out a violent campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years.

The PKK has been listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

But Washington has been supporting and arming the group under the pretext of fighting Daesh.