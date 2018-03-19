About 100 people — Arabs, Kurds, Alawites and Yazidis — gathered in the Turkish border city of Gaziantep on Sunday to discuss the rebuilding process of Afrin, a town in Syria.

The meeting came as Turkey's military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) finished clearing the town of PKK-affiliated YPG as part of Ankara's Operation Olive Branch.

The group calls itself the Afrin Liberation Congress.