WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince amid tensions with Iran
President Trump is set to host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington on Tuesday. Most analysts expect the meeting to be dominated by discussions on Saudi Arabia's chief opponent – Iran.
Trump hosts Saudi Crown Prince amid tensions with Iran
This will be the first meeting between the two countries since Trump visited Saudi Arabia in May. (File photo) / AP
By Staff Reporter
March 20, 2018

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are to hold their first meeting in nearly a year. 

Crown Prince Mohammed's agenda leading up to the meeting is straightforward: to keep US-Saudi relations tight as the kingdom pushes back against its arch rival, Iran.

The two allies have a strong rapport – Saudi Arabia is where Trump went on his first official foreign visit after assuming presidency. 

RECOMMENDED

White House watchers expect tougher Iran intervention by the new Secretary of State. 

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees