The company behind the golden arches wants to get greener.

McDonald's on Tuesday announced a number of steps it would take to cut the greenhouse gases it emits into the air, including tweaking the way the beef in its Big Macs and Quarter Pounders is produced.

The world's largest burger chain said it expects the changes to prevent 150 million metric tonnes (165 million tons) of greenhouse gas emissions from being released into the atmosphere by 2030, the equivalent of taking 32 million cars off the road for a year.

Several food and beverage companies have announced changes recently to appeal to customers concerned about the environment.

Dunkin' Donuts said it would phase out foam coffee cups by 2020.