UNHCR on Tuesday called for full humanitarian access to civilians inside and outside of Syria's eastern Ghouta to meet their urgent needs.

The UN refugee agency says almost 50,000 have fled the enclave recent days.

On Monday, the UN human rights chief told an informal meeting of the Security Council on Monday that the Syrian regime's five-year siege of the Damascus suburbs of eastern Ghouta has involved "pervasive war crimes," use of chemical weapons and starvation as a weapon of war.

Home to some 400,000 people, eastern Ghouta has remained under a crippling regime siege for the last five years.

At least 19 civilians were killed in Bashar al Assad regime’s air strikes and attacks in besieged eastern Ghouta on Monday, according to Syria’s civil defence agency or the White Helmets.

Since February 19, nearly 1,000 people have been killed in eastern Ghouta, and the death toll is expected to rise further as attacks by the regime remain ongoing.

Blocked by Russia

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad al Hussein was blocked from addressing a formal council meeting by a Russian procedural manoeuvre, but he delivered his hard-hitting speech to an open meeting anyway, decrying "mind-numbing crimes" committed by all parties in Syria using "unlawful methods of warfare."

He said multiple parties to the conflict, now in its eighth year, "claim to justify their military offensives based on their struggle against terrorism."

But Zeid said, "Never before have the campaigns against terrorism been used more often to justify the unconscionable use of force against civilians than in the last few months in Syria."

He was especially critical of Syria, singling out Assad's claim that his regime makes every effort to protect civilians.

The UN's top human rights official dismissed it, saying, "When you are capable of torturing and indiscriminately killing your own people, you have long forfeited your own credibility."

Zeid pointed to eastern Ghouta as an example.

"The siege of eastern Ghouta by the Syrian government forces, half a decade-long, has involved pervasive war crimes, the use of chemical weaponry, enforced starvation as a weapon of warfare, and the denial of essential and life-saving aid," he said.

Zeid said this has culminated "in the current relentless, month-long bombardment of hundreds of thousands of terrified trapped civilians."

"Families are now streaming out of the area," he said, "but many civilians fear reprisals will be taken against them for their perceived support for opposition groups."

Taking the regime to court?