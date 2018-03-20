The world's last male northern white rhino has died, the Kenyan conservancy taking care of Sudan said.

Only females of the northern white rhino subspecies remain in the world, though scientists hope they can save it from extinction.

"Sudan's condition worsened significantly in the last 24 hours; he was unable to stand up and was suffering a great deal," Ol Pejeta Conservancy said. "The veterinary team from the Dver Kralove Zoo, Ol Pejeta and Kenya Wildlife Service made the decision to euthanise him."

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports.

Forty-five-year-old Sudan was being treated for age-related complications that had affected his muscles, bones and also gave him extensive skin wounds.

The rhino had spent two weeks in late February and early March lying in his pen due to discomfort from a deep wound on his right hind leg.

Sudan had previously lived at the Dver Kralove Zoo in the Czech Republic before being transported to Ol Pejeta Conservancy, about 250 kilometres north of Nairobi, where he lived with the last two females of the same species, 27-year-old Najin and 17-year-old Fatu.