Turkey on Tuesday slammed a United Nations rights report on its state of emergency for ignoring the multiple terror threats faced by the country, especially the July 15 coup attempt that targeted the nation's democracy.

The report called on Turkey to end the state of emergency in place since July 2016, saying it had led to serious human rights violations.

"The said text has no meaning, as it completely ignores the severe and multiple terrorist threats faced by Turkey and particularly, the effects on the protection of human rights of the July 15 coup attempt that targeted the survival of our country and the democratic life of our nation," the Foreign Ministry of Turkey said in a written statement.

The ministry accused the UN rights chief of turning his agency into an organisation that collaborates with terror groups.

"The last text that he [the High Commissioner Zeid Raad Al Hussein] published contains unfounded allegations matching up perfectly with the propaganda efforts of terrorist organisations. This is an unacceptable situation," it added.

Fetullah Gulen Terrorist Organisation (FETO) which is led by a congregation leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016 that killed more than 250 people and injured nearly 2,200 others. However, US-based Gulen, 76, denies any involvement.

Following the coup attempt, Ankara started to clear FETO members who were behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016, following the deadly coup attempt and has extended it six times.