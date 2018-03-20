The Palestinian government on Tuesday called on Hamas to surrender control of the Gaza Strip.

The call comes one week after the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah struck a roadside bomb during a visit to the blockaded territory.

In a statement following its weekly meeting in Ramallah, the government described the attack as “cowardly” and “does not represent the culture of the people of Gaza.”

This attempt “aims to completely undermine efforts to end the [Palestinian] division and achieve national reconciliation," it said, adding that the attack only “serves the interests of the Israeli occupation.”