At least 59 civilians were killed by the Assad regime and its allied forces in the besieged eastern Ghouta region on Tuesday, Syrian Civil Defence sources said.

Regime ground and air assaults on civilians continued in the opposition-held area near the capital Damascus despite separate United Nations and Russia cease-fires.

Sources from Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets , said that 59 civilians were killed in bombardments, including three civilians in the town of Harasta and 56 others in the Douma district.

The officials said more casualties are feared as some areas are unreachable due to the intense attacks.