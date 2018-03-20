President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised US defense sales to Saudi Arabia as a boost to American jobs, even as lawmakers criticised Riyadh's role in the war in Yemen where a humanitarian crisis has unfolded.

In White House talks, Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed an agreement last year for $200 billion worth of Saudi investments with the US, including large purchases of US military equipment. Trump said the military sales contributed to the creation of 40,000 American jobs. Although his claims could not be verified.

The talks marked the first official visit by the young 32 year old prince to the US since he became the heir apparent last year to succeed his father King Salman.

Trump produced props to showcase the depth of Saudi purchases of US military hardware, ranging from ships to missile defence to planes and fighting vehicles.

"Saudi Arabia is a very wealthy nation, and they're going to give the United States some of that wealth, hopefully, in the form of jobs, in the form of the purchase of the finest military equipment anywhere in the world," Trumped stated imperiously to reporters.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports.

US support to Yemen's war

But as they talked, US senators debated a resolution seeking an end to US support for Saudi Arabia's campaign in Yemen's civil war. Some members of Congress were critical of the Saudi campaign, particularly the humanitarian situation and civilian casualties.

The rare Senate vote which took place on Tuesday aimed to shut down US military involvement in Yemen within a month but failed as majority allowed that support to continue.

However, the vote served to highlight US intervention in an escalating military conflict in the Middle East's poorest country, which the United Nations has described as the world's largest humanitarian disaster.

A Saudi-led coalition is fighting to counter the influence of Iran, an ally of the Houthi militia, which denies any help from Tehran and say it is fighting a revolution against corrupt politicians and Gulf powers in thrall to the West.

When the crown prince visited London earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Britain signed a letter of intent to finalise talks on a multi-billion-pound order for 48 Typhoon fighter jets. Thousands of demonstrators protested outside the office of British Prime Minister Theresa May about the war in Yemen.

Imad Harb, Director of research for the Arab Center in Washington has more.