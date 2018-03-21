Indonesia's push to boost tourist numbers could come with a social and environmental cost.

Reclamation projects that include luxury hotels and a theme park are all part of the government's plan to shore up tourism this year – but the schemes have been met with criticism.

"Nowadays the practice of mass tourism in Indonesia is just like mining practice. Dredged up, sell cheap. They exploit any potential that could be used," For Bali activist leader, Wayan Gendo said.