At least 19 people killed after Philippines bus plunges into ravine
More than a dozen people were also injured when the commuter bus veered off the road into a ravine south of the Philippines capital, Manila.
The crash occurred on Tuesday night as the bus was heading on a downhill stretch of road, in central Philippines. (March 21, 2018) / AP
By Azaera Amza
March 21, 2018

At least 19 people were killed and 21 others injured after a passenger bus lost control and plunged off a cliff in the central Philippines, police said on Wednesday.

The bus, which was heading to the capital Manila, skidded off a mountain road on Mindoro island late on Tuesday, said regional police spokeswoman Imelda Tolentino.

Rescue workers were pulling the dead and injured from the vehicle, which landed at the bottom of a wooded ravine, she added.

"Police are investigating why the driver lost control – whether there was mechanical trouble or the driver fell asleep," Tolentino said.

Police photos showed rescue workers clambering down the cliff to reach the bus, which lay on its side among trees and grass about 15 metres below the road.

The accident occurred near Sablayan town, which is about 195 kilometres south of Manila.

Road accidents are common in the Philippines, where poorly maintained buses and poorly-trained drivers form the backbone of land transport options.

In 2010, 41 people died, including five foreigners, when a packed bus plunged into a deep ravine in the northern Philippines.

Another 31 people perished in bus crash in the country's north in April last year.

Public transport regulators said on Wednesday they may suspend the franchise of the operator of the bus involved in the most recent disaster.

SOURCE:AFP
