A potential collapse of the minority Norwegian government was averted on Tuesday after a senior minister resigned for writing a Facebook post claiming the opposition Labor Party was more interested in protecting the rights of terrorists than the Norwegian people.

The comment earlier this month by Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug touched a raw nerve in a country still tormented by memories of the July, 2011 attack by far-right terrorist, Anders Behring Breivik.

Breivik opened fire on the annual summer camp of the left-wing Labor Party's youth wing on their holiday camp on Utoya Island, killing 69 people, mostly teenagers. He had earlier murdered eight in a car bomb attack in downtown Oslo.

The resignation of Listhaug, who represents the anti-immigration Progress Party in the minority right-wing coalition government, has eased the immediate pressure on Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who had publicly supported the minister.

Opposition lawmakers had tabled a confidence vote in the minister for later on Tuesday, which she looked set to lose. That would have forced Solberg to either fire Listhaug or dissolve the three-party minority government.

"The most important thing for me is the Progress Party," Listhaug said as she announced her resignation. Progress is the junior partner in the Conservative-led government.