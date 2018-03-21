WORLD
3 MIN READ
Boko Haram releases 101 schoolgirls abducted from Nigeria's Dapchi
Nigeria's government says Boko Haram militants have returned 101 of the 110 girls who were abducted from their school in Dapchi a month ago.
Boko Haram releases 101 schoolgirls abducted from Nigeria's Dapchi
Hauwa (L) and Ya kaka, identified only by their first names, former captives of Boko Haram militants in Nigeria and now acting as advocates speaking out on behalf of other captives and survivors, pose for a portrait after they appeared on a panel dealing with issues of violence against women in New York City, US, March 13, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 21, 2018

Boko Haram militants have released 101 of the 110 schoolgirls abducted from the northeast Nigerian town of Dapchi last month, the government announced on Wednesday, indicating that the release is not over.

The number "would be updated after the remaining ones have been documented," said an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Twitter.

"No ransom was paid to them to effect this release. The only condition they gave us is not to release [the girls] to the military but release them in the town of Dapchi without the military presence," Information Minister Lai Mohammed told Reuters in Abuja.

Boko Haram insurgents freed the students in the northeastern town of Dapchi, from where 110 girls were taken on February 19 in the biggest mass abduction since Chibok in 2014, witnesses told Reuters.

Some of the released students said five of their friends had died in captivity and another was still being held. 

A military officer at a checkpoint near Dapchi said, "Boko Haram have brought the girls."

The kidnapping on February 19 of the girls aged 11-19, was the biggest mass abduction since Boko Haram took more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok in 2014 – a case that triggered international outrage.

TRT World speaks to Hamza Suleiman in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

RECOMMENDED

Witnesses in Dapchi town say Boko Haram militants released the girls in the middle of town before dawn on Wednesday with a warning, "Don't ever put your daughters in school again."

People from the town said the girls were returned by men they thought were militants from the Boko Haram group. They did not say how many girls had come back.

Their release comes a day after an Amnesty International report accused the Nigerian military of failing to heed warnings of the attack. The military has called the report an "outright falsehood."

Umar Hassan, a resident in Dapchi town, said many fled upon hearing that Boko Haram insurgents were headed into the town again.

He says that while in hiding, residents saw the missing girls getting out of the Boko Haram vehicles.

A second resident, Kachallah Musa, says the militants later left without any confrontation.

The Dapchi abduction has piled pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 promising to crack down on Boko Haram's nine-year-old insurgency and could face the voters again next year. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees