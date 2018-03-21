Turkey's first nuclear plant will open in 2023, its builder Rosatom said on Wednesday, adding talks with potential investors were not expected to affect the construction timetable.

Earlier this month, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters the Akkuyu nuclear plant in southern Turkey was likely to miss its 2023 target start-up date as its state-owned Russian builder Rosatom struggles to find local partners.

The 4,800 megawatt plant is intended to reduce Turkey's dependence on energy imports, but has been beset by delays since Russia was awarded the contract in 2010.

Rosatom said last month it was in talks with Turkish state-owned power producer The Electricity Generation Company (EUAS) after a deal with a consortium of three firms collapsed.

"Rosatom categorically rejects speculation that any changes to the composition of the local ownership structure in the Akkuyu project have any bearing on the timetable of its implementation," Rosatom said in a statement.