“The nation that leads in artificial intelligence (AI) will be the ruler of the world”.

Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin made this provocative statement during ‘Knowledge Day’, the start of the school year in Russia. It prompted reactions from around the world, among them, the famous Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who warned against a “competition for AI superiority [that] could most likely cause…a third world war”.

In a nutshell, artificial intelligence refers to machines conceived to simulate intelligence usually displayed by humans, but capable of achieving better results in various fields through learning and problem-solving capacities implemented by complex algorithms.

Its various applications have already started to transform economic sectors in many countries. In the long term, it could completely reshape how the world works, for the Global North as well as, in a potentially more hazardous way, for the Global South.

A new Industrial Revolution?

The public discourse on the transformative nature of technology is often subject to apocalyptic exaggerations. To be well understood, it should be placed in a broader conceptual framework that some academics and journalists often call a new Industrial Revolution.

Last year’s annual gathering of world political, economic and industrial elites brought together by the World Economic Forum in Davos was held within this context. For the second year in a row, the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” (4IR) was at the center of the stage. The founder of the Forum, Klaus Schwab, is responsible for conceptualizing this idea in a book two years ago.

An “Industrial Revolution” is a set of disruptive changes in production processes, i.e. in the way wealth is created, leading to a radical transformation of global economic and social structures in the long run.

The First IR, beginning at the end of the 18th century, was the era of mechanized production owing to steam machines and railroads. The Second IR, starting at the end of the 19th century, allowed mass production through the invention of electricity and assembly lines. The Third IR – also called the computer revolution – arose from the 1960s with digital electronics and was prolonged by the spread of the internet in the 1990s.

Many academics and scientists consider the technological disruptions we observe today, like breakthroughs in AI, are just an extension of the third IR. However, K. Schwab regards it in a comprehensive perspective, underlining how we are witnessing multidimensional transformations with a dramatic impact on economy and society.

According to him, it is the merging of technologies and their interaction in the physical, digital and biological realms that constitute a Fourth Industrial Revolution, as it provokes a deep and systemic change at a large scale, and at an exponential speed.

Inevitability of global transformation

It is undeniable that many societies, in the North and in the South, are being disrupted by an increasingly coherent set of scientific and technological mutations. We have a few examples with the applications of AI for advanced robotics – which are replacing human jobs in several sectors – and autonomous vehicles; the expanding use of 3D printing; the Internet of Things; Big Data; the boom in peer-to-peer economy through digital platforms; the technology of Blockchain; progress in nanotech, genetic sequencing, synthesis biology (impact on medicine, agriculture and the production of biofuels), and so on.

A cursory look at these advancements shows just how crucial the issue of the 4IR is to our means of production and the subsequent impact on people and society. It has already begun to affect our way of life and is starting to redefine many countries’ paradigms of development.