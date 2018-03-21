A fierce gun battle has killed five members of Indian government forces and five suspected rebels in India-administered Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The fighting erupted after the Indian soldiers cordoned off a remote forested village in the mountains of northwestern Kupwara district on Tuesday following a tip that rebels were hiding there, the region's senior police official SP Vaid said.

Vaid said at least three rebels were killed overnight, and two others were killed on Wednesday.

Officials said they were continuing to search the area near the de facto border between Pakistan and India but the exchange of gunfire had stopped.

The government fatalities occurred on Wednesday. They consisted of two counter-insurgency police and three Indian army soldiers. At least three police officials and a soldier were also wounded.

No rebel group immediately issued any statement about the fighting.