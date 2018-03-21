A Palestinian teenager arrested after a viral video showed her hit two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank reached a plea deal on Wednesday that will see her serve eight months in prison.

The Israeli military court where Ahed Tamimi was being tried accepted the deal between her and prosecutors in the case that has drawn international attention.

Tamimi, 16 at the time of the incident in December, has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

Israelis accuse her family of using Tamimi, now 17, as a pawn in staged provocations.

She told reporters on Wednesday before the court accepted the agreement that "there is no justice under occupation and this is an illegitimate court."

Under the deal she will plead guilty to only four of the 12 charges against her under the agreement, including assault, incitement and two counts of obstructing soldiers.

"As part of the arrangement, Tamimi will confess to four counts of assault, including the videotaped slapping of an Israeli soldier," the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The proposed arrangement, which would also see Tamimi pay a $1,500 fine, must still be approved by the military court.

TRT World 's Muhannad Alami has the latest from Ramallah, occupied West Bank.

Mother gets 8 months jail