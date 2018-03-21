Turkey has established 29 aid distribution centers in Syria's Afrin region to provide food and personal care items to the civilians, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said on Wednesday.

"The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Turkish Red Crescent have established aid distribution centers in 29 locations in Afrin’s town centers and villages to provide food and personal care items,” Akdag told local television Haberturk.

Akdag said the amount of the aid packages could suffice the families almost for a month.

On Sunday, Turkish-backed troops liberated the town center of Afrin, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since 2012.

Now the troops are clearing the town of land mines and booby traps for the safety of the residents.

TRT World's Assed Baig reports from Afrin.