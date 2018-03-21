TÜRKİYE
Erdogan and Steinmeier discuss counterterrorism over phone
Turkey's President Erdogan expresses the country's determination to accelerate dialogue and co-operation with Germany’s new government.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara, Turkey on November 15, 2016. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
March 21, 2018

Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the importance of joint efforts to fight against terrorism during a phone call on Wednesday, Turkish presidential sources said.

Aside from the fight against terrorism, the leaders stressed the need to improve ties between their countries and mentioned how the Turkish community living in Germany had formed strong humanitarian ties between Turkey and Germany. 

Last week, Erdogan called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to congratulate her for being re-elected to a fourth term.

During the conversation, they agreed to collaborate on joint co-operation in the fight against terrorism and refugee issues.

Erdogan also shared information about Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria, the sources added.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to clear the terrorist groups YPG/PYD/PKK from Afrin in northwestern Syria amid growing threats from the region.

Last Sunday, Turkish-backed troops liberated the town center of Afrin, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK – the Syrian branch of the PKK – since 2012.

According to the Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist cruelty and oppression.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
