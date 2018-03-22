Spring equinox celebrated at Mexico's Teotihuacan
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Spring equinox celebrated at Mexico's TeotihuacanTechnically, the equinox occurs when the sun comes in alignment with the equator. Tourists visited the Temple of the Moon and the Temple of the Sun outside of Mexico City to welcome the start of spring.
People surround the Kukulcan Pyramid at the Mayan archaeological site of Chichen Itza in Yucatan State, Mexico, during the celebration of the spring equinox on March 21, 2018. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
March 22, 2018

Hundreds of people celebrated the spring equinox on Wednesday with a visit to the Teotihuacan archaeological site outside of Mexico City.

Tourists visited the Temple of the Moon and the Temple of the Sun to welcome the beginning of spring, many of them dressed in white and red.

Technically, the equinox occurs when the sun comes in alignment with the equator.

These are colours that according to pre-Hispanic tradition help to better absorb the good energy that peaks during the equinox.

At the base of the temples, traditional medicine practitioners performed ritualistic cleansings on tourists.

RECOMMENDED

A popular tourist site about an hour's drive north of Mexico City, the massive pyramids at Teotihuacan were built by a relatively little-known culture that reached its height between 100 BC and AD 750.

The site was abandoned by the time the Aztecs arrived in the area in the 1300s and gave it its current name.

Teotihuacan is located 48 kilometres northeast of Mexico City and it is visited by over three million tourists every year.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees