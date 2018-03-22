Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed preliminary charges on Wednesday over allegations he accepted millions of euros in illegal campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

A judicial official told the Associated Press that investigating judges overseeing the probe gave the ex-president charges of illegally funding his successful 2007 campaign, passive corruption and receiving money from Libyan embezzlement.

The person was not authorised to speak publicly about the case.

TRT World spoke to Elena Casas in Paris.

Serious charges

The charges involving illegal campaign funding from a foreign dictator are the most serious faced by a former French president in recent history.

They were presented after Sarkozy was questioned for two days by anti-corruption police at a station in Nanterre, northwest of the French capital.

Investigators are examining allegations that Gaddafi's regime secretly gave Sarkozy $62 million (50 million euros) for his presidential election bid.

The sum would be more than double the legal campaign funding limit at the time which is $26 million (21 million euros). In addition, the alleged payments would violate French rules against foreign financing and requiring that the source of campaign funds be declared.

Sarkozy, 63, who was France's president between 2007-2012, has repeatedly and vehemently denied any wrongdoing. According to the same source, he again proclaimed his innocence during his questioning by police.

Under judicial supervision

The former president was released on Wednesday night, but placed under judicial supervision. Details of the restrictions he has been ordered to obey have not been revealed.