Government representatives will fan out across Canada to discuss racism and religious intolerance with citizens, according to reports on Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the same date as the annual global International Day for the Elimination of Racism that commemorates the March 21, 1960, deadly attack by police on peaceful demonstrators against apartheid in Sharpeville, South Africa, that killed 69 people.

Canada has had its share of racial and religious intolerance involving Islamophobia and Indigenous peoples, a fact acknowledged by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Today, we take a hard look at the present and recognise a reality at home that does not always live up to the values we project to the world,” he said in a statement on his website.

“Racial discrimination persists in our communities and every day denies friends and neighbours – fellow Canadians – the opportunity and justice they deserve.”

Anti-Islamophobia motion