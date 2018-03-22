On Wednesday, March 21, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed under formal investigation for corruption; for misuse of Libyan public funds in allegedly accepting money from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, to help finance his 2007 presidential election campaign.

Investigators are examining claims that Gaddafi's repressive regime secretly gave Sarkozy $61.7 million - a sum that is more than double the campaign funding limit of $25.9 million, the legal limit at the time (presently increased to $27.1 million).

These alleged payments also would have violated France’s rules against acceptance of foreign financing for presidential elections. They would have failed to meet French strictures requiring a clear declaration of the source of all campaign funds.

Sarkozy, who served as France’s President from 2007-2012, faces his second judicial investigation.

His first investigation was a trial on separate charges of illicit spending overruns during his failed re-election campaign of 2012.

French media reports that Sarkozy tried to bribe the judge in the first case against him. No judgement has been issued on these financial and legal shenanigans, so the first case remains open.

As for the second case, comprising even more serious allegations of having accepted money for the campaign from the late Colonel Gaddafi, Sarkozy’s case has now reached a turning-point from a legal perspective, as he has been taken into police custody (or ‘garde à vue’).

Indeed, it is the first time that the former president has appeared before an investigating judge while being held in police custody, since the opening of the case in April 2013.

Nicolas Sarkozy has denied, and continues to deny, all accusations that have been levelled against him.

Follow the money

In April 2012, the French website Mediapart published an interview with a Franco-Lebanese businessman, Ziad Takieddine, who claimed that he had transferred around $6 million from Gaddafi's feared former intelligence head Abdullah Senussi to Sarkozy's campaign chief Claude Gueant.

France opened an inquiry into this case as far back as 2013.

Four years later, in November 2016, Mediapart again published a video interview with Takieddine.

He said he was given around $6 million in Tripoli by Gaddafi's intelligence head Senussi on trips to Tripoli in 2006 and 2007. He added that he himself had given the money - in the rather startling form of suitcases stuffed with cash - to both Nicolas Sarkozy and to Claude Gueant (Sarkozy’s former Chief of Staff) on three separate occasions.

Takieddine claimed that these cash handovers took place in the Interior Ministry, at a time when Sarkozy was the Minister of the Interior.

Takieddine made these accusations when Sarkozy was running in the French presidential election, hoping to become the main candidate of France’s right-wing party Les Republicains (former UMP). However, Sarkozy lost in the first round, coming in third behind Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe.

One should not forget that Francois Fillon’s own presidential campaign was destroyed by corruption allegations, by employing his wife Penelope as a parliamentary aide and getting her a job at a literary review owned by a friend, he also employed two of his children as parliamentary assistants.

‘Penelope-Gate,’ resulted in Fillon losing the public's confidence and the vote was won by the new and young political incumbent, Emmanuel Macron.