At least six people died and several others were seriously injured in an explosion on Thursday at a Czech chemical plant in the northern town of Kralupy-nad-Vltavou, fire fighters said.

"We have received information about six dead and several others seriously injured," regional fire fighter spokeswoman Vladimira Kerekova said, quoted by the CTK news agency.

The Prague-Vinohrady hospital has triggered its emergency plan and is getting ready to receive a "significant number" of patients, she added.

Emergency services spokeswoman Petra Effenbergerova said six people were injured.