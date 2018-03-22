Junts per Catalunya candidate for regional president, Jordi Turull, arrived at the Catalan parliament on Thursday amid uncertainty on whether he will be sworn in as new head of the Catalan government at an unexpected plenary session.

The speaker of Catalonia's majority separatist parliament Roger Torrent announced late on Wednesday he was calling an express session for Thursday at 1600 GMT, where lawmakers would vote for the only candidate for the presidency, Turull.

"We will see," Turull responded to journalists as he walked into the building where he is due to deliver a speech at 5 pm (1600GMT).

In a news conference moments after Turull's arrival, Catalonia's opposition leader Ines Arrimadas said her party is trying to stop the parliamentary session in which former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont's party hopes to see their candidate winning a vote of confidence.

It is not clear whether Turull, who is free to attend parliamentary sessions and to be voted in, would be able to become the next president of the region because the central government has made it clear it would stop any candidate who has taken part in the secessionist drive.

Allegations over 'foul play'

Spain's justice minister accused Catalan separatists of "foul play" on Thursday as they prepared to appoint as new regional leader Turull, who is under probe over the independence drive and risks jail.

Speaking on Spanish radio, Rafael Catala accused Catalonia's separatists of seeking "a clash with the rule of law, with institutions" as the region remains without a fully-functioning government after months of turbulence over attempts to secede from Spain.

A former Catalan government spokesman, Turull is the third separatist candidate to be proposed following failed bids by Puigdemont and jailed pro-independence activist Jordi Sanchez, who withdrew on Wednesday.

Turull is under investigation over Catalonia's secession drive but so far remains free under bail.

Investigation on the candidate

This, however, may change on Friday as the 52-year-old and five other separatist leaders under probe are summoned in Madrid before a Supreme Court judge who will tell them what they are charged with.