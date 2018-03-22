Public sector workers went on strike across France on Thursday in a "warning shot" for President Emmanuel Macron against his multifront reform drive, with cancelled trains and flights causing travel headaches for thousands.

Many schools, daycare centres and libraries were closed ahead of demonstrations planned for the afternoon, while other public services such as garbage collection were disrupted in Paris and other cities.

"The government needs to be paying much more attention to how things really are," Force Ouvriere union chief Jean-Claude Mailly told BFM television, citing "serious worries" among public sector workers.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Public servants want better wages and are protesting against the planned loss of 120,000 jobs by 2022.

TRT World'sElena Casas has more from Paris.

Latest test for Macron

The walkouts and demonstrations are the latest test of strength for 40-year-old centrist Macron as he pushes ahead with a new phase of his agenda to overhaul state rail operator SNCF and other public services.

Employees of the national railway company SNCF reject the government plan.

According to airport authorities, 30 percent of flights to and from Paris were cancelled.