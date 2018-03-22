US President Donald Trump on Thursday chose as his new national security adviser John Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.

Trump said in a tweet that Bolton would replace H R McMaster, his current national security adviser.

Bolton, 69, who has long been a polarising figure in Washington foreign policy circles, became Trump's third national security adviser in 14 months.

Bolton, a neoconservative, joins a Trump national security team that with the planned replacement of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by CIA chief Mike Pompeo, is increasingly populated by figures who share Trump's penchant for exercising US power unilaterally.

TRT World spoke to Leone Lakhani in Washington DC.

As the State Department's top arms control official under President George W Bush, Bolton was a leading advocate of the 2003 invasion of Iraq – which was later found to have been based on bogus and exaggerated intelligence about President Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction and ties to terrorism.

“There is no such thing as the United Nations,” Bolton once assailed the world body in a speech.

“If the UN Secretariat building in New York lost 10 stories, it wouldn’t make a lot of difference,” he added.

In recent years, as a conservative media commentator, Bolton has advocated hard line positions on stopping Pyongyang from getting nuclear weapons that could threaten the US.