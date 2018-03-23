Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed bilateral and regional issues over the phone, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in a statement on Thursday.

The phone call marks the third time the two leaders have spoken on the phone since November 2017.

Kalin said both leaders agreed to continue collaborating on common strategic goals and resolving issues which negatively affect bilateral relations.

"President Donald J Trump spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to reaffirm the importance of strong relations between the United States and Turkey, as NATO Allies and strategic partners, and to exchange views on regional developments," a statement released by the White House read.

Deep crisis over Manbij

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Anadolu Agency thatthe two presidents would hold a phone call later on Thursday.

During the interview Cavusoglu also warned that if the US and Turkey could not agree on a path forward in the Syrian YPG-controlled town of Manbij, Turkey would take unilateral action to clear the YPG terrorists from the town.