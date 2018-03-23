WORLD
How can users keep their information private on Facebook?
Facebook users are shocked as well as confused as to how they can keep their personal information private after its founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised to users for failing to protect their data.
The recent data mining scandal involving a British consultancy firm using people's information for political purposes has re-ignited the debate about online privacy, with the hashtag "Delete Facebook" trending on Twitter. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
March 23, 2018

Facebook is under increased scrutiny following a recent data mining scandal that has shocked users across the world.

India has warned that the country will not tolerate any social media meddling in its next election, while Germany says data privacy is a concern for all Europeans.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had earlier apologised to users for failing to protect their data, after it emerged that a British consultancy firm used people's information for political purposes. 

The scandal has reignited the debate about online privacy, with the hashtag "Delete Facebook" trending on Twitter. 

But users are discovering it is not that easy to remove their online footprint. So what can you do to keep your information as private as possible? 

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora explains.

