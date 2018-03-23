Facebook is under increased scrutiny following a recent data mining scandal that has shocked users across the world.

India has warned that the country will not tolerate any social media meddling in its next election, while Germany says data privacy is a concern for all Europeans.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had earlier apologised to users for failing to protect their data, after it emerged that a British consultancy firm used people's information for political purposes.

The scandal has reignited the debate about online privacy, with the hashtag "Delete Facebook" trending on Twitter.