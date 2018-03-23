WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraq's melting pot of Kirkuk struggles with ethnic cohesion
Since the fall of Saddam Hussein, consecutive governments have failed to solve the ethnic crisis in the city of Kirkuk, and last year's failed northern Iraq independence referendum has not improved the situation.
Iraq's melting pot of Kirkuk struggles with ethnic cohesion
Kirkuk’s population is a mix of Turkmen, Kurd and Arab communities. (March 23, 2018) / TRTWorld
By Azaera Amza
March 23, 2018

It has been 15 years since the US invaded Iraq. During the rule of Saddam Hussein, the Baath party expelled hundreds of thousands of non-Arabs from their traditional lands. 

In Kirkuk, Kurds, Turkmens and Assyrians came under constant pressure to renounce their ethnicity and register as Arabs. 

But even though Saddam was ousted from power, consecutive governments have been unable to fix the ethnic problem.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims