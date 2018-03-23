By Azaera Amza
March 23, 2018
It has been 15 years since the US invaded Iraq. During the rule of Saddam Hussein, the Baath party expelled hundreds of thousands of non-Arabs from their traditional lands.
In Kirkuk, Kurds, Turkmens and Assyrians came under constant pressure to renounce their ethnicity and register as Arabs.
But even though Saddam was ousted from power, consecutive governments have been unable to fix the ethnic problem.
TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies