State Department says US will not withdraw from Syria's Manbij
The US says it has no intention of pulling its forces out of Syria's Manbij as Turkey warns it will drive the PKK-linked YPG away from its Syrian border if an agreement with the US to remove the group is not reached.
US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says said the US will remain in Manbij, Syria. / AA
March 23, 2018

US Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert on Thursday said the US had no intention of pulling out of Manbij despite Turkey’s pledge to clear the PKK-linked YPG from the northern Syrian city.

"US forces are located in Manbij. We have made it very clear to the Turkish government that we continue to operate there," Nauert said at a press conference in response to a question about the US' stance on Manbij.

Referring to the three technical committees of Turkey and the US, formed to solve issues between the two countries, Nauert added that the talks with Ankara have not been concluded and Washington was willing to continue the discussions.

The PKK is recognised as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU. Ankara considers the YPG as the PKK's Syrian affiliate, while the US sees it as an ally in its fight against Daesh and continues to provide the group arms and equipment.

Operation Olive Branch

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove the YPG from Afrin. 

The operation was considered successful last week amid growing terror threats posed from the region to Turkey.

Ankara has stated that it might also extend its operation further east to Manbij unless the YPG leaves the strategically located city.

However, US military support for the YPG in Syria has strained ties between Ankara and Washington and has led to fears of potential clashes on the ground between the two NATO allies.

Turkey and the US have established working groups to discuss the stabilisation of Manbij and prevent any undesirable clashes.

But due to the abrupt departure of secretary of state Rex Tillerson, who helped establish the working groups, the future of Manbij remains unclear.

SOURCE:AA
