US Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert on Thursday said the US had no intention of pulling out of Manbij despite Turkey’s pledge to clear the PKK-linked YPG from the northern Syrian city.

"US forces are located in Manbij. We have made it very clear to the Turkish government that we continue to operate there," Nauert said at a press conference in response to a question about the US' stance on Manbij.

Referring to the three technical committees of Turkey and the US, formed to solve issues between the two countries, Nauert added that the talks with Ankara have not been concluded and Washington was willing to continue the discussions.

The PKK is recognised as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU. Ankara considers the YPG as the PKK's Syrian affiliate, while the US sees it as an ally in its fight against Daesh and continues to provide the group arms and equipment.

