A live telecast from King George Islands – and an encounter with penguins
TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
A live telecast from King George Islands – and an encounter with penguinsPrior to heading toward Antarctic Peninsula TRT World journalists managed to go live on TV from King George Islands, where they were mesmerised to see penguins leaping ashore. Here's an update on Turkish Antarctic expedition.
TRT World correspondent Alican Ayanlar had a rare opportunity to do a live broadcast on Thursday at King George Island. / TRTWorld
Alican AyanlarAlican Ayanlar
March 23, 2018

It’s official – we are finally about to depart from the South Shetland Islands and make the three-day journey to the antarctic mainland.

We’re not just saying goodbye to the South Shetlands – it’s also adieu to roughly half the expedition team – the brave men and women who will be setting up Turkey’s first-ever temporary Antarctic camp.

They’re a heroic, pioneering group that will face tough times ahead. With the Antarctic winter closing in, they will battle the harshest of climates as they go about gathering their scientific research.

We left them at King George Island where they will be taken by helicopter to their site on Robert Island in the coming hours. We’ll see them again in a few weeks when our two groups link back up again.

RECOMMENDED

Our day at King George allowed us a rare opportunity – a live broadcast from TRT World from Antarctica – a first for the channel. With cellular data almost non-existent, it was our satellite equipment (known as a BGAN) that allowed us to broadcast to millions of homes around the world. At times during our preparations we were interrupted by penguins leaping ashore, curious about their new-found neighbours. It was exhilarating to see them up close for the first time. They are bold creatures, mischievous on land and utterly majestic at sea. They glide and dip and jump so effortlessly in the cold clear waters. Their waddle and head bobs on land elicit smiles from all lucky enough to see them.

Our next installment will be in a few days' time when we reach the Antarctic Peninsula. We look forward to updating you then.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims