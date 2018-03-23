It’s official – we are finally about to depart from the South Shetland Islands and make the three-day journey to the antarctic mainland.

We’re not just saying goodbye to the South Shetlands – it’s also adieu to roughly half the expedition team – the brave men and women who will be setting up Turkey’s first-ever temporary Antarctic camp.

They’re a heroic, pioneering group that will face tough times ahead. With the Antarctic winter closing in, they will battle the harshest of climates as they go about gathering their scientific research.

We left them at King George Island where they will be taken by helicopter to their site on Robert Island in the coming hours. We’ll see them again in a few weeks when our two groups link back up again.