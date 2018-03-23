European Union leaders vented their frustrations on Friday that they only obtained a temporary exemption to US tariffs on steel and aluminum, and argue the measure should never have applied to their countries in the first place.

European Council president Donald Tusk said that EU leaders were committed to strong trans-Atlantic relations and supported dialogue on trade.

He said that EU leaders wanted the exemption to become permanent.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, echoing Tusk, told reporters at Friday's summit that the EU leaders "want to ensure that that does become a permanent exemption" since they fundamentally disagree that the EU should face tariffs based on US national security grounds.

Until Washington grants them that full exemption, EU leaders said that they reserve the right "to respond to the US measures as appropriate and in a proportionate manner." They already have a list of US goods to retaliate against that includes products from bourbon to bluejeans, from motorcycles to orange juice.

Aimed at China