French police killed a gunman holed up in supermarket in southern France where he had taken hostages earlier on Friday, officials said.

Police union official Yves Lefebvre said police shot to death the suspected Daesh member involved in a hostage-taking situation, which was confirmed by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

A police source close to the investigation said the "hostage-taker is dead", adding that he was killed during a raid on the supermarket in which two officers were also wounded.

Earlier, three people were killed in three separate incidents which the French government is treating as acts of terrorism.

The armed man first hijacked a car in Carcassonne on Friday morning, killing a passenger and injuring the driver, the sources told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

He then shot at a group of policemen nearby, leaving one of the officers injured, before driving to the nearby town of Trebes, where he killed two people and injured another two at a Super U supermarket, the sources said.

The gunman taking hostages has asked for the release of November 2015 Paris attack suspect, Salah Abdeslam, BFMTV reported.

In Trebes, in a picturesque medieval town of around 5,000 people, the man "entered the Super U supermarket at around 11:15 am and shots were heard," AFP reported.

"Most of the employees and customers of the Super U managed to flee," the source said, adding that a police officer was in contact with the gunman at the supermarket in the town of Trebes, near Carcassonne.

Hero policeman fighting for life

A heroic policeman who swapped himself for a hostage was fighting for his life after he was shot by the hostage-taking gunman in the shooting spree that French President Emmanuel Macron branded "a terrorist attack".