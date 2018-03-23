TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey opens airspace to northern Iraq's Erbil
Flights to Sulaimaniya have not been included in the plan, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says.
Turkey opens airspace to northern Iraq's Erbil
Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses a press conference. March 23, 2018. / AA Archive
March 23, 2018

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday announced the lifting of a flight ban to northern Iraq's Erbil city.

Speaking to media in the capital Ankara, Yildirim said, "We had closed down our airspace following northern Iraq's referendum. We are opening our airspace as of today."

An international flight ban had been imposed late last year in response to an illegitimate poll on regional independence carried out by the Erbil-based Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Before the poll, most regional actors, including Turkey, had voiced opposition to the referendum, with many warning that it would further destabilise the already volatile region.

RECOMMENDED

Yildirim also said commercial flights would be available from either Turkey or Europe to Erbil.

"However, this is only effective for Erbil. There will be no flights to Sulaymaniyah."

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims