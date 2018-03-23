Construction for the Canakkale 1915 Bridge in the Dardanelles, which includes a highway connecting Turkey and Greece, continues to move forward, even during another period of renewed tensions between the two Aegean neighbours.

“Turkey and Greece seem to be on a co-operative route for quite a long period of time,” said Professor of International Relations at Antalya International University Tarik Oguzlu. “Since the negotiation process with the European Union began just 15 years ago, Turkey and Greece have been co-operating on many different issues. [But] this doesn't mean that bilateral problems are free of crisis.”

Canakkale 1915 Bridge

The Canakkale 1915 Bridge, named for the place and year of Turkey’s historic victory in World War I, will span over 2,000 metres between Lapseki and Gelibolu (Gallipoli) in northwestern Turkey.

The suspension bridge is due to be the longest in the world when its construction is complete.

Speaking in Canakkale on the anniversary of the 1915 Canakkale-Gallipoli victory celebrations on March 18, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced during a ceremony for laying the foundations of the bridge towers, that the bridge would be completed by 2022, more than a year earlier than originally planned.

In addition to the bridge, the project includes a land route connecting Turkey to Greece.

“[T]he construction of the highway and the bridge would facilitate bilateral relations, particularly economic relations,” said Oguzlu.

“This is going to be another lane through which Turkey is going to be connected to mainland Europe.”

Rocky relations and rapprochement

Initial plans for the bridge started in 2014 in Athens, in the context of high-level co-operation meetings that were initiated during former Turkish foreign minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s tenure. During those meetings, which started in 2010, Turkish and Greek officials convened to discuss contentious issues for both parties, as well as steps to improve economic, political, trade, cultural and other relations.

After the 2014 meetings, Davutoglu said that the sides saw their relationship as one of complementarity rather than competition. To this end, he said, “our transportation policies complement each other… and if we [are to] build the Canakkale Bridge, for instance…[it] will provide the easiest [land] route to northern Greece.”

The High-Level Co-operation Council meetings appeared to usher in a new period of co-operation between the two countries, which added to the first steps taken during the 1990s. For instance, the presence of natural gas in the Mediterranean was viewed as a potential for peace.

Davutoglu said during his speech in Athens that the parties viewed the natural gas in the Mediterranean as belonging to the whole of Cyprus, and that it could help pave the way for a comprehensive solution process on the divided island.

But even though the two sides held talks for years, a solution has still not been reached.

High-level talks continue. Most recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Greece in November, in what was the first such visit by a Turkish president since 1952.