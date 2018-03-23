Macedonia and Greece on Friday "made steps" to resolve a dispute over the ex-Yugoslav republic's name which has bedevilled relations for more than two decades, Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias said.

Success in resolving the issue would open Macedonia's path towards NATO and EU membership, which has been blocked by Athens – which says the name Macedonia implies a territorial claim over Greece's own northern region of that name.

The two states have made little progress on the issue since 1991, when Macedonia split from the former Yugoslavia. Pending a settlement, it was admitted to the United Nations in 1993 under the name Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

Kotzias and his Macedonian counterpart met on Friday in Skopje to discuss details of the draft proposals their government made on how to resolve the dispute.

"Today we made steps to solve the problems," Kotzias told reporters after meeting his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov.