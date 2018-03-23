Johannesburg — The Guptas are a phenomenally wealthy Indian family who managed to muddy South African politics by forging a discreet alliance with the country's recently resigned president Jacob Zuma not long after apartheid ended in 1994.

In mid February, specialist crime-fighting unit The Hawks raided a handful of Gupta compounds, including the family mansion in the upmarket suburb of Saxonwold in Johannesburg. Many of the Gupta-held bank accounts were frozen, some then unfrozen due to court orders, and a warrant for Ajay Gupta’s arrest was issued on February 14, 2018 – the same day Zuma stepped down as South African president. In March at least 31 Gupta-owned properties in Delhi, Saharanpur and elsewhere were seized by Indian tax revenue authorities.

A 52-year-old clean shaven and stockily built man, Ajay Gupta, is apparently the family's de facto leader. Ever since the February raid, he's been evading the police and his whereabouts are unknown.

Considering the mega-wealthy family allegedly have business interests and own property in Dubai, Gupta may be in the United Arab Emirates.

Accusations are rife that a toxic mix of ambition, cajolery and financial misconduct contributed to the rise of the Gupta business empire – and that alone has led to their downfall.

Born and schooled in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, approximately 200 km north of the Indian capital Delhi, Ajay Gupta is the eldest sibling of brothers Atul and Rajesh (also known as Tony) – all reported to be in their 40s and 50s – and sister Achla. Their late father Shiv Kumar Gupta employed all his sons in his spice venture SKG Marketing, after they graduated – Ajay with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Atul was the first of the brothers to arrive in South Africa in 1993, when the Apartheid state was transitioning from minority white rule to a democratic dispensation. He set up Saharan Computers – the first of many companies in the Gupta business empire. When Saharan’s revenue exceeded $8.28 billion (100 million South African Rand), Atul enlisted his brothers to help run the company. Ajay Gupta appears to have made regular visits to the country from 1995 onwards, making South Africa his permanent home in 2003.

According to Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of the book The Republic of Gupta: A Story of State Capture, Saharan holdings and its subsidiaries laid the “foundation of the friendship between Zuma and the Guptas,” with both parties claiming the first official introductions occurred in 2002 or 2003 at a Saharan hosted function.

Unnamed sources employed in the family’s businesses tell of Ajay, Rajesh and and Atul Gupta being polite and charming upon first meeting or when it suited them, but also shrewd and, at times, ruthless when it came to money. The Gupta brothers stand accused of not paying employees such as security guards over time, delaying payments to suppliers and always haggling for a cheaper deal when dealing with external service providers.

Crony capitalism

In the Betrayal of the Promise: How South Africa is Being Stolen report, co-author and Executive Director of the Public Affairs Research Institute, Professor Ivor Chipkin, refers to the Guptas' role in state capture as “the start of a silent coup from about 2012 in South Africa." He adds this ultimately led to "extortionist rent-seeking," the consolidation of power for Zuma and his elite cronies and the emergence of a “shadow state,” which posed a direct threat to South Africa's democratic foundations and constitutional framework.

“Central to the project of state capture was the shifting of power from key appointed decision makers ... Zuma and his allies the Guptas collectively repurposed state institutions and state-owned enterprises beyond their key mandates," says Chipkin. "This is associated with an aggressive attempt to influence and infiltrate South Africa's national treasury, the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the National Prosecuting Authority, and others.”

By March 2016, several members of Parliament, including Vytjie Mentor, and ministers such as Mcebisi Jonas had blown the whistle on allegedly being offered key government positions by the Gupta family, with Jacob Zuma’s alleged consent, in a brazen attempt at securing their loyalty and pliability.

The South African National Prosecuting Authority is yet to reveal on what charges Ajay Gupta will be prosecuted, but rumors are mounting that he may be wanted in connection to his alleged offering of a $ 49.66 million ( R600 million) attempted bribe to former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas.

Zuma controversially replaced Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene with the financially inexperienced Des van Rooyen. The day Nene was dismissed, December 9, 2015, coincided with Zuma’s cabinet agreeing to consider a massive nuclear procurement programme, including construction of nuclear reactors at an estimated cost of between $ 50 billion (R800 billion) to $100 billion (R1.6 trillion). Nene’s department had allegedly shown resistance to the nuclear agreement.

“In a way we need to be thankful for the firing of Nene and the appointment of van Rooyen as it was a bridge too far, it was too blatant … That specific overreach was the turning point in the saga,” says Sam Sole, managing partner of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

TRT World ’s attempts to contact Ajay Gupta on his personal number went unanswered at the time of going to press. The Gupta family have fervently denied claims of any role of political influence, maintaining their “detractors banded together to spread lies,” according to Myburgh.

In the Guptas' defence

Andile Mngxitama, president of the Black Land First (BLF) movement is however willing to go on the record to launch a defence of the Guptas in the face of what he terms “the anti-Gupta witch hunt.”

Mngxitama maintains that Ajay Gupta and his family are his organisation’s “tactical allies”. At pains to explain BLF ideology is rooted in Marxist discourse and that white people control not only the means to production, but also the judiciary, media and politics, he says, “The Guptas are hated by established white interests because these Indian upstarts were able to organise themselves. They became a threat to white-dominated business interests.”

What made the family indispensable was their deep access to South Africa’s power corridors, including their perceived influence over the country’s intelligence structures. The State Security Agency (SSA), according to Myburgh’s book The Republic of Gupta: A Story of State Capture, has traced the Guptas’ influence over a list of political players with regards to the awarding of dubious government tenders. The family’s reach even exceeds the then Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.