Eastern Ghouta's six-year rebel rule was in its dying moments on Friday as fighters evacuated one of the Syrian enclave's three remaining pockets and a deal was reached for another, regime media and an opposition monitoring group said.

A blistering regime assault since February 18 on the last opposition bastion outside Damascus has splintered remaining rebel territory into three shrinking pockets, each held by different factions.

The Bashar al Assad regime and its ally Moscow have implemented a "leave or die" strategy with deadly air strikes on the enclave.

For the second consecutive day on Friday, rebels and their families quit one pocket for opposition-held Idlib while regime-run media said a deal had been reached for the evacuation of a second one.

The deal provides for "the transfer of nearly 7,000 people, fighters and their families" from an area in the south of the enclave held by rebel group Faylaq al Rahman, regime television said.

It will empty a southern area of eastern Ghouta that includes the towns of Zamalka, Arbin and Ain Tarma, it said, with evacuations set to begin at 9 am (0700 GMT) on Saturday.

A deal, struck with another group for the smaller pocket of Harasta, began on Thursday and talks are under way for the third and final pocket, which includes eastern Ghouta's main town of Douma.

The Faylaq al Rahman group, which agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday following another wave of deadly air strikes, did not immediately confirm the agreement.

The deal came after "incendiary munitions" hit the town of Arbin late Thursday, killing 37 civilians, according to the war monitor Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

SOHR said it is not clear whether Faylaq al Rahman members will head to the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib.

Ghouta evacuees reach Idlib