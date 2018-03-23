Martin Vizcarra was sworn in as Peru's new president on Friday, catapulted to the post when Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned to avoid impeachment.

In his first address as president, Vizcarra, who was both vice president as well as his country's ambassador to Canada appealed for national unity and urged young Peruvians not to succumb to cynicism.

"Don't lose faith in our institutions," Vizcarra said in remarks to congress shortly after being draped in the red and white presidential sash. "Let us show you that Peru is bigger than its problems."

Vizcarra's 15-minute speech was short on specifics. Other than vowing to form a completely new Cabinet, he gave little insight into how he would attack endemic corruption.

But he received warm applause from lawmakers weary of the months-long effort to oust Kuczynski, whose resignation from the presidency was approved overwhelmingly just a few hours earlier.

"We will stand firm in the fight against corruption. Transparency will be a pillar of our administration," Vizcarra said, adding that, "better times will come."

Scandal-tainted president

Kuczynski, 79, had a strikingly short tenure as president: the former Wall Street banker was elected by a razor-thin margin in June 2016, and took office the following month.

But he lacked a majority in Congress, and was almost immediately embroiled in a messy conflict with the main opposition party, Popular Force, led by Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of disgraced ex-president Alberto Fujimori.

When reports emerged linking Kuczynski to Brazil's scandal-plagued construction giant Odebrecht -- accused of paying massive bribes to politicians around Latin America for juicy public works contracts -- Popular Force mounted a relentless push to remove the president from office.

Odebrecht revealed in December that it had paid nearly $5 million to consulting companies linked to Kuczynski when he was finance minister.

The former president survived a first impeachment vote that month. Three days later, he granted a pardon on medical grounds to former president Fujimori, who had been in jail for corruption and human rights violations.

That sparked speculation of a back-room deal with an opposition faction led by Keiko Fujimori's brother and sometime rival Kenji Fujimori.