America's gun culture: Thousands expected to rally in Washington
Student survivors of last month's shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida are set to join thousands others in Washington in what is expected to be their biggest demonstration yet to demand reforms in gun laws.
Alfonso Calderon, a junior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks during a rally with Thurgood Marshall Academy students in advance of Saturday's March for Our Lives event in Washington, on March 22, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
March 24, 2018

Thousands are arriving in the US capital Washington for the "March for our Lives" rally demanding reforms in gun laws.

Organisers say they are expecting perhaps one million people to turn out on Saturday in hundreds of rallies nationwide and in Washington in the wake of the Florida school massacre.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 lives were claimed in last month's shooting, have spearheaded the event.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington. 

SOURCE:TRT World
