Finnish police said Saturday they were seeking to arrest Catalonia's former president Carles Puigdemont under a European arrest warrant issued by Spain but did not know his whereabouts.

Puigdemont, who lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium, has been visiting Finland since Thursday for talks with lawmakers and had been due to leave on Saturday afternoon.

It was not known if he was still in the Nordic country.

"Finland has received a European arrest warrant for a Spanish citizen visiting Finland. The person concerned will be handled in a normal extradition procedure," Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said in a statement.

"The person's whereabouts are not currently known to authorities," the statement said.

Wanted

Puigdemont is wanted by Spain on charges of "rebellion" and "sedition."