Cricket Australia said Sunday that Steve Smith will remain captain while they investigate the ball-tampering scandal during the third Test against South Africa which has plunged the game into crisis.

Australia's cricketers had admitted on Saturday to ball tampering with a piece of sticky yellow tape in a stunning public confession.

Captain Steve Smith said he and other senior players came up with the idea to try and cheat and change the condition of the ball.

Young batsman Cameron Bancroft said he was tasked to carry out the tampering in the third test against South Africa in Cape Town.

There have been calls for Smith to step down or be sacked, after the captain admitted being the mastermind.

In a hugely embarrassing moment for Australian cricket, Smith said he was "not proud at all" of what his team had done but insisted he would not resign the captaincy. He may not have a choice.

The plan was hatched, Smith said, as South Africa began to run away with the game on day three at Newlands. South Africa ended the day nearly 300 runs ahead.

Smith said it was the team's "leadership group" that came up with the idea and put it into action, but he did not name the other senior players involved in the plot.

Smith insisted coaching staff had no knowledge of what was happening.

Bancroft said he was charged with ball tampering by match officials after play. He did not say if he pleaded guilty or if other members of the Australia team were also charged.

They could still be if the ICC feels there was a conspiracy within the team, as Smith appeared to indicate, to try and cheat.

Bancroft and Smith made the confession at the post-day news conference.

"I'm embarrassed," Smith said. "I sit before you today and I'm not proud of it at all."

The confession came after television cameras caught Bancroft in the act on the field, leaving the Australians with little option.

