Two policemen were killed in a car bomb attack Saturday targeting the security chief of Egypt's Alexandria, officials said, two days before the start of the country's presidential election.

The bomb, which exploded near a convoy transporting General Mostafa el-Nemr through a residential area of the Mediterranean city, killed one officer on the spot, while a young recruit died later of his wounds, a security source said.

Five other people wounded in the blast were being treated in the city's military hospital, the official said.

Nemr was not among the casualties of the "terrorist bombing that targeted the convoy", his office said, quoted by state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram.

The security chief, escorted by guards, appeared on Egyptian television visiting the scene shortly after the attack.

Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek ordered an "urgent and wide inquiry".

Photographs posted online showed black smoke rising above the site of the attack near a police station on Al-Moaskar Al-Romani street.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said security and military units had cordoned off the area of the attack, which left several burnt-out cars. Police forensics experts were examining the charred remains of the vehicle used for the bombing.

No claims of responsibility

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came ahead of Egypt's presidential election starting Monday, in which incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi looks certain to sweep to a second term in office.