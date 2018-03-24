Syrian residents of Tel Rifaat city in northern Aleppo province held a rally on Saturday demanding an Afrin-type Turkish military operation against the PKK-affiliated terrorist group in their town.

Protesters blocked the road between Azaz city and Sijo town and wanted Turkey to include Tel Rifaat in Operation Olive Branch.

The demonstrators later reopened the road on the call of Turkish military personnel and local security forces.

In early 2016, the YPG terrorists took control of Afrin and surrounding villages with help from Russia and the Assad regime.

Around 25,000 residents have been forced out from their homes and surrounding areas by the terrorist group and sought refuge in Azaz city.

The Turkish army shared a video from the rally on its Twitter account.

“People of Tel Rifaat who want their town to be cleared from terrorist organisations pour into the streets,” the Turkish army said in the tweet.

People, some holding the Turkish flags can be seen in one of the squares in the video taken by a drone.

In an another tweet, the Turkish army shared pictures of the demonstration.

Aid supplies for Afrin